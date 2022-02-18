Pandemic Pushes Prepared Food Category to Forefront

The Time is Now

For Michael Lippold, founder, and CEO of Ventura, Calif.-based FreshRealm, the right formula is about providing solutions to shoppers, some of whom may need a heat-and-eat option, some of whom may want a meal kit that helps them learn how to cook, and others who may need daily convenience options that fall in the middle of that spectrum.

With the November 2021 launch of its Kitchen Table brand, FreshRealm is aiming to help retailers offer a turnkey menu of chef-created fresh meal solutions. Lippold sees this time in the history of food retail as the perfect opportunity to reinvigorate and reinvent the industry.

“We see fresh meal solutions at the end of an 80-year history of how people have shopped for and cooked food,” he notes, explaining that eight decades ago, shoppers bought from fresh outdoor markets, bakeries, and the neighborhood fishmonger and butcher. From the 1950s to the 1980s, stores got bigger, and food became more processed and shelf-stable for convenience. By the 1990s, however, consumers had realized that processed food loses some of its nutritional value and quality.

“Now we have evolved back to where consumers want food that is closer to the original source, and with its nutrition intact,” says Lippold. “They also demand convenience, freshness, better health, and the flavors and styles of chef-created meals they experience in restaurants.”

FreshRealm’s in-house expertise supports culinary design, sourcing, implementation, logistics, marketing, promotion, and delivery that brings meals to retailers within 24 hours of assembly.

“We have end-to-end solutions,” observes Lippold. “On one end are fully prepared heat-and-serve meals that are chef-created and available with an array of specific diets and tastes in mind. We have solutions for retailers who want to scale up their own brands. Or, if you want to develop a full product line, we can do that, too. We allow grocery stores to stay within their core competencies and we can support them with what we know.”

Jewel Hunt, group VP of deli, foodservice, bakery and branded concepts at Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos., has seen how a full array of prepared options was especially important over the past two years. “The pandemic has taught us that many of our consumers are focused on healthy eating and well-being, and we offer a wide variety of meal solutions that meet that demand,” she says, noting that likewise, “[c]ulinary styles and preference vary by customer; therefore, we offer several choices from our Ready to Eat, Ready to Heat and Ready to Cook options, which makes our Ready Meals an easy choice to fulfill and meet their needs.”

FMI’s Stein is also enthusiastic about how fresh grocery store options fit into the future of how Americans eat.

“Meal solutions from the fresh perimeter can compete on convenience, and we excel in health and wellness, which has never been more paramount,” he notes. “Grocery meal solutions have more options for people who have underlying conditions and need to eat certain foods, or those who see food as medicine. Our research finds that the most popular diet now is your own diet, which means that people have highly personalized ways of curating what they eat, whether it’s ‘keto light,’ intermittent fasting, cheat days. They need the kind of ingredient transparency they can’t get from the drive-thru, and they can get it from their local grocer.”