Pacific Foods Cashew Milk

Pacific Foods has introduced a new cashew milk that is carrageenan-free, vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free and soy-free. Made with organic and Fair Trade Certified cashews, the product boasts a creamy texture and neutral, mild taste with flavors that include Original, Original Unsweetened, Vanilla and Vanilla Unsweetened. Only 50-70 calories per serving are in Pacific's new product, which is ideal for breakfast cereals, smoothies, and recipes from baked goods to savory soups and creamy mashed potatoes. It's available now in 32-ounce cartons with an SRP of $3.99-$4.99.