Specialty manufacturing company Distinctive Foods LLC, maker of Bageldogs, Pretzeldogs and other dough-wrapped proteins, has now rolled out Pabst Blue Ribbon Mini Pretzel Beer Brats nationally after entering into a licensing agreement with Pabst Brewing Co. earlier this year. The miniature hardwood-smoked traditional bratwurst is cooked with Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer, using a decades-old family recipe, and then wrapped in a traditional pretzel bread. The fully cooked, easy-to-prepare (less than a minute in the microwave) items are suitable for entertaining, snacking or even a meal. Sold under the Chicago Deli brand at Sam’s Club locations in 23 states and Puerto Rico, as well as on SamsClub.com, the mini beer brats also come in convenient foodservice packaging for commercial and noncommercial operations. A 20-ounce club pack retails for a suggested price range of $9-$10.