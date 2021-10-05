Advertisement
Outer Aisle Plantpower Everything Sandwich Thins

Outer Aisle’s Plantpower Sandwich Thins now come in an Everything flavor, packed with veggies and four simple core ingredients: fresh cauliflower, whole cage-free eggs, parmesan cheese and pure nutritional yeast. Baked with “everything” bagel seasoning, the versatile and convenient thins can be used as a low-carb, keto-friendly, gluten- and grain-free alternative to bread, buns, rolls or bagels, with one full serving of vegetables per slice and just 2 net grams of carbs. They can also be heated up in an air fryer, toaster oven or conventional oven. A 6.75-ounce package of six thins retails for a suggested $7.99.

 

