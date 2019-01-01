General Mills brand Yoplait has unveiled its first premium plant-based, nondairy option in the United States, which aligns with rising consumer interest in plant-based foods. Oui Dairy Free Coconut Dairy Alternative features a creamy coconut base paired with flavors such as vanilla, strawberry, mango and raspberry. The dairy-free variety comes in Oui’s signature glass pot and sports a teal label that sets it apart from the French-style yogurt brand’s other options on the shelf. Now in limited release, the product will be widely available nationwide in January 2020. A 5-ounce pot of the dairy-free yogurt alternative retails for a suggested $1.99.