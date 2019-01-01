Press enter to search
Osso Good Vegan Mushroom and Veggie Broths

As part of its line of collagen-rich, nutrient-dense superfoods, The Osso Good Co., the maker of what it calls “ridiculously good” sippable bone broths, has rolled out an Organic Vegetable Broth and a Mushroom Vegetable Broth. Made with blends of organic vegetables and herbs, the Paleo-friendly, gluten- and dairy-free broths contain no salt, sugar or artificial flavors. The vegetable broth, retailing for a suggested $7.99, is loaded with carrot, onion, celery, tomato, shiitake, garlic, parsley, thyme, rosemary, bay leaf and peppercorn, while the mushroom vegetable broth, with an SRP of $8.99, features plenty of portobello, shiitake and reishi mushrooms. Both plant-based items are sold in BPA-free frozen 16-ounce stand-up pouches.    

