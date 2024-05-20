 Skip to main content

Oscar Mayer Stuffed Dogs

Brand reimagines iconic wieners with restaurant-inspired flavors
Oscar Mayer Stuffed Dogs Line Main Image

Beloved Kraft Heinz brand Oscar Mayer has rolled out its Stuffed Dogs line to grocery retailers nationwide. Capitalizing on rising consumer demand for bold and unique flavors, as well as indulgence, Oscar Mayer reimagined its iconic wieners with three restaurant-inspired flavors – craveable Cheese, hot Jalapeño Cheddar and spicy Chili Cheese – made from real ingredients and able to be enjoyed in a bun or on its own. The launch comes at a time when the cheese dog category is outpacing the hot dog category in dollar growth. An 8-pack of Oscar Mayer Stuffed Dogs retail for a suggested $4.99. 

