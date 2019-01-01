The United States’ largest cooperative of organic farmers, Organic Valley, has launched Ultra, the first organic ultra-filtered milk available nationally. Containing 50 percent more organic protein and 50 percent less sugar than regular milk, the item was developed in response to consumer demand for high-protein, low-sugar organic options produced without toxic pesticides or artificial growth hormones. Further, the ultra-filtered milk category has been rapidly growing in popularity over the past several years; during Organic Valley’s innovative filtering process, the naturally occurring milk sugar lactose is reduced, and the addition of a lactase enzyme makes Ultra lactose-free. The resulting product is organic milk with concentrated protein and half the sugar. Already available at Whole Foods Markets across the country, Organic Valley Ultra will roll out to other retailers in October. A 56-fluid-ounce carton of whole, 2% reduced fat, 2% chocolate or skim milk retails for a suggested $5.99.