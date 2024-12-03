Organic Valley Flavor Favorites

Farmer-owned cooperative Organic Valley has introduced Flavor Favorites, a line of boldly flavored cheeses to conveniently enhance mealtime and snacking occasions. The line consists of Italian Herb Mozzarella Shreds, suitable for pizzas, chicken and pasta; Spicy Cheddar Shreds, featuring habanero and paprika, and appropriate for tacos and casseroles; Spicy Cheddar Slices, containing the same seasonings as the Spicy Cheddar Shreds and created for grilled cheese sandwiches and burgers; and Smoky Cheddar Slices, offering hickory flavor and formulated for burgers, grilled cheese sandwiches and casseroles. Ethically sourced from small family farms, Flavor Favorites combine a range of herbs, spices and smoked sea salt to create cheeses that are crafted to melt well and complement – not overpower – the dishes to which they’re added. Like all Organic Valley products, each Flavor Favorites cheese is USDA certified organic and produced without antibiotics, synthetic hormones, toxic pesticides or GMOs. Flavor Favorites shreds are available for a suggested retail price of $5.99 per 6-ounce (1.5-cup) pouch of either variety, while the line’s slices retail for a suggested $6.99 per 6-ounce resealable package of eight slices of either variety.