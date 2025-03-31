Organic Valley, the largest organic farmer-owned cooperative in the United States, has now launched Organic American Cheese Blocks in two creamy options: classic, mild cheddar-like Original and zesty Fiesta featuring organic jalapeño peppers, organic habanero powder and Mexican-inspired spices. The blocks were created for cheese lovers who crave the comforting taste and meltability of American cheese made with recognizable organic ingredients. “American cheese has been a staple in households for years, but finding a widely available organic option in a block format just wasn’t possible — until now,” noted Organic Valley VP of Marketing Laurie Drake. Crafted with USDA Organic milk from cows raised in pastures without the use of antibiotics, synthetic hormones, toxic pesticides or GMOs, the blocks use the same recipe as the co-op’s award-winning Organic Valley American Cheese Slices but offer more versatility, allowing home cooks to slice, shred, cube or melt their cheese exactly how they want. The product is currently available at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide, with a rollout to additional stores coming in the following months. Either variety retails for a suggested $9.99 per 11-ounce block.