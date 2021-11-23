Organic Garage Unveils New Logo

Organic Garage Ltd., a Canadian independent organic grocer and developer of plant-based foods, has updated its logo after an extensive review of its branding in anticipation of a planned store expansion strategy.

According to Organic Garage, the new logo’s simplified bold font better expresses the company’s value proposition and is easy to create and apply to new locations, which will feature the message conveyed by the symbolism of the downward arrow with a price symbol. The company will start updating the logo at its existing stores and in its media assets and fliers over the next six months.

“I am really pleased with the updated logo,” said Matt Lurie, president and CEO of Toronto-based Organic Garage. “We received a lot of interest in our recently stated expansion plans and the volume of proposed sites for new stores is significant. We felt that it was important for us to refine how we communicate to potential new customers and, as the logo is the first thing customers see, we wanted something that would reinforce our value statement. Our real estate team has been inundated with new site submissions, and we are carefully reviewing each one to ensure it meets our financial and construction criteria.”

Founded in 2005 by a fourth-generation grocer, Organic Garage currently operates five stores and is focused on continuing to expand its retail footprint within the greater Toronto area. The grocer’s plant-based food company, Future of Cheese Inc., is also in growth mode, having entered into discussions with additional distributors to begin properly planning national expansion in Canada as it sets its sights on launching its next line of products, following the successful launch of Future of Butter.