Organic Garage Adds Crunchy Snack to Private Label Line

Canadian organic grocery chain Organic Garage is adding a new item to its private label line.

Kitchen Originals, the company’s brand that was launched in 2017, will now include a Certified Organic Cantina Style Tortilla Chip. The chips are made with 100% Canadian corn flour and are trans fat free, cholesterol free and gluten free.

Kitchen Originals initially featured certified-organic products, including packaged dried fruit, nuts and seeds, beans and baking items, and chocolate candy, and has expanded to more categories.

“Adding this product to our Kitchen Originals lineup continues the tradition of bringing our customers the best products from around the world and delivering chef quality products at everyday low prices,” said Matt Lurie, president and CEO of Organic Garage. “Our private label brand is meant to celebrate the ‘Kitchen Originals’ who create and inspire every day at home or at work and will use our products in the next round of creative thinking that continues to drive the food industry forward. Eating like a chef doesn’t have to break the bank; Kitchen Originals and this new product prove that exact point.”

Organic Garage is one of Canada’s leading independent organic grocers, offering its customers a wide selection of healthy and natural products at everyday affordable prices. Founded in 2005 by a fourth-generation grocer, Organic Garage is headquartered in Toronto. The company is focused on continuing to expand its retail footprint within the Greater Toronto Area.