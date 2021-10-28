Organic Garage Targets New Markets for Growth

Fast-growing Canadian grocer Organic Garage Ltd. is eyeing additional locations in Ontario and is teaming up with the Savills Real Estate firm to secure future sites. This week, Organic Garage announced that it is planning the largest expansion since its inception more than 15 years ago, targeting at least 22 towns or cities.

Organic Garage and Savills analyzed the market to identify potential store locations around the greater Toronto region and are now accepting proposals from developers and representatives. The grocer is seeking to open stores that are around 10,500 square feet in size.

“During the last 18 months we have seen firsthand the importance and demand of grocery retail in the economy as a pandemic proof business, along with the continued growth in the organic and specialty foods segments of grocery retail. Organic Garage has the brand, combined with the unique retail experience and value proposition that developers have been looking for to differentiate their properties and showcase independent retailers, not just the big grocery chains,” remarked Matt Lurie, president and CEO of Organic Garage.

Echoed Jordan Karp, EVP and head of retail services Canada for Savills: “With eyes focused on the future, Organic Garage’s timing to move forward and expand across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond could not be better.”

Founded in 2005 by a fourth-generation grocer, Toronto-based Organic Garage operates five stores. The company is focused on the continued expansion of its retail footprint within the greater Toronto area.