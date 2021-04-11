Organic Garage’s Plant-Based Subsidiary Signs 1st Distribution Deal

Canada’s Organic Garage Ltd. has revealed that its plant-based food company, Future of Cheese (FOC) Inc., has signed its first distribution deal in the Ontario market, with Cheese Boutique, co-owned and operated by Future of Cheese Maître Fromager and co-founder Afrim Pristine. Cheese Boutique is a cheese retailer and fine food distributor that has supplied top retail stores, restaurants, chefs and hotels for 30 years.

“The lineup of plant-based butters, cheeses and spreads crafted by Future of Cheese easily fit within our highly curated portfolio of world-class products that we supply to our clients,” said Pristine. “We sold out of the first production run in under 48 hours, and the response has been amazing! Our clients want more, and more is on the way.”

Cheese Boutique distribution can access the majority of Ontario with a 48-hour turnaround from point of order, allowing speed to shelf for FOC's products. Initially, the products have launched in the Ontario market, the largest consumer market in Canada, and being based in the province allows the company and its distributor to be hands-on at the retail locations and to optimize all logistical aspects to efficiently scale up for wider distribution and expansion in the future. The terms of the agreement are nonexclusive, allowing flexibility for FOC to work with other distributors in Ontario as well as in other provinces and countries.

“When reviewing the potential acquisition of the Future of Cheese by Organic Garage, one of the things that was an attractive benefit was having access to Cheese Boutique distribution to help get the products to market initially,” noted Matt Lurie, president and CEO of Organic Garage. “I have personally seen many new products and brands struggle to find adequate distribution for their products, and having the distributor question answered as part of the acquisition was definitely a positive benefit. However, it was important for the FOC team to evaluate the Cheese Boutique distribution company like they would any other potential distributor in ensuring it was the right partner for the launch of the new products.”

“Having access to the incredible retailer and foodservice distribution list that Cheese Boutique has been supplying and building relationships with for over 30 years in Canada is a very exciting milestone, and has proven already to be highly successful for us,” said Jen Wojtaszek, president of FOC.

Founded in 2005 by a fourth-generation grocer, Organic Garage is based in Toronto and currently operates five stores. The organic grocer engaged Savills Real Estate in late October to represent the company in locating, negotiating and signing prospective new sites as the company prepares for its largest expansion plan since its inception.