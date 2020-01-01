Oregon Fruit Blueberries in 100% Blueberry Juice

Oregon Fruit Products LLC has added to its range of canned fruit offerings Blueberries in 100% Blueberry Juice. Packed in 100% unsweetened, not-from-concentrate blueberry juice, the product contains no added sugar and is a healthy way to consume the daily requirements of fruit, according to the company. The antioxidant-rich fruit can be enjoyed straight out of the can or swapped for fresh or frozen blueberries in recipes, and the juice can be poured into a glass for drinking, frozen into cubes or boiled down to a concentrated fruit syrup. Oregon Fruit sources blueberries exclusively from the Pacific Northwest, just a few miles away from where they’re packed in Salem, Ore. Blueberries in 100 % Blueberry Juice contain Non-GMO Project Verified fruit and juice, are certified kosher, and come in 100% recyclable cans without a Bisphenol A (BPA) lining. A 14.5-ounce can retails for a suggested $5.99.