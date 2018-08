Wrigley has unveiled the first intense mint flavor under its Orbit gum brand: Orbit Freeze Mint. The chewing gum is packed with intense arctic freshness and an icy-cool flavor, leaving chewers' mouths feeling clean. Available in 1.10-ounce singles packs and 3.58-ounce multipacks, the gum retails for a suggested $1.09-$1.59 for the former and $2.59-$3.39 for the latter.