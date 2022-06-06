Carrying the Open Prairie Natural Meats Case Ready offering allows you to meet consumer needs while providing efficiencies for you and your team. Instead of spending time in the backroom preparing product, engage with shoppers. These exact weight, code dated and UPC scannable products make stocking our Never Ever beef and pork quick and easy. Plus, shoppers will enjoy the convenience of vacuum sealed, freezer-ready packaging.

*Minimally processed. No artificial ingredients.