Open Prairie® Natural* Case Ready Meats

The world of retail is evolving to keep up with the consumer’s changing needs. Open Prairie® Natural* Meats case ready products provide a solution that serves the needs of

you and your customers with packaging options that reduce handling and make it easier to stock and merchandize your meat case.

The Open Prairie Natural case ready line is a beef and pork offering that provides efficiencies for the meat case. Each product comes in code dated and UPC scannable exact weight packaging, reducing time and labor. The rollstock packaging is vacuum sealed ensuring freshness while reducing shrink and out of stocks.

Consumers are searching for mess free, freezer ready and consistent meats. Exact weight packaging ensures consumers get the same product every time, making it easy for them to add to their shopping cart — in-store and online. Plus, the Open Prairie

branding assures customers they are feeding their family a wholesome protein from responsibly raised animals.

While the future of retail may be changing, we are committed to supporting our partners, letting you focus on what really matters — your customers. To learn more about our product offerings, visit our website or contact your Tyson Fresh Meats representative.