ONE Brands' newest innovation is ONE Basix bars, a naturally sweetened line of nutrition bars. Packed with 20 grams of protein each, ONE Basix bars are free of gluten, sugar alcohols and sucralose, and are Kosher Certified. Currently retailing nationally in three flavors: Cookie Dough Chocolate Chunk, Triple Chocolate Chunk, and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk, each bar retails for a suggested $2.49-$2.79.