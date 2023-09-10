Once Upon a Farm Refrigerated Oat Bars

Co-founded by actress Jennifer Garner, children’s nutrition company Once Upon a Farm has now come out with its first-ever Refrigerated Oat Bars. These innovative bars, made with real fruits and veggies and 100% whole grain oats, and then drizzled with a no-added-sugar icing, come in three varieties: Strawberry, Banana Chocolate and Apple Cinnamon. Each fiber-rich bar is good outside of the fridge for up to a week to fuel adventures outside the home. The suggested retail price is $2.79 per 1.6-ounce bar or $9.49 for a multipack. Once Upon a Farm’s product portfolio now includes an array of cold-pressed Fruit & Veggie Blends, Dairy-Free Smoothies, Overnight Oats, and Coconut Yogurt Alternatives pouches, as well a line of freshly frozen Plant-Rich Meals for babies. All of the brand’s products are organic and non-GMO Project Verified, contain no added sugar, and are free from artificial flavors, colors and preservatives.