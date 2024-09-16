Once Again Gluten-Free Graham Crackers

On the heels of its successful Graham Cracker Sandwiches line, Once Again Nut Butter is now bringing stand-alone Cinnamon, Honey and Chocolate Graham Crackers to retail. Not only is the wholesome lineup certified both organic and gluten-free, but the Cinnamon and Chocolate graham crackers are also vegan. The sweet, crispy treats are handcrafted in small batches from a blend of organic sorghum, oat and cassava flours, along with a dash of organic cinnamon, real clover honey or rich dark chocolate liquor (instead of cocoa powder). Hand-cut to size, the artisanal crackers contain just 1 gram of added sugar and can be eaten on their own, topped with nut butter and fruit, drizzled with honey, or used to make s’mores or a pie crust. The clean-ingredient list features no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners; no hydrogenated oils; no MSG; and no dairy or wheat; meanwhile, the product is kosher, Non-GMO Project Verified, part of the brand’s Honest in Trade sustainability program, and made at a SQF Certified industrial bakery. A 7.93-ounce box of any variety retails for a suggested $7.99.