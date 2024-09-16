 Skip to main content

Once Again Gluten-Free Graham Crackers

Small-batch organic snacks come in Cinnamon, Honey and Chocolate flavors
Once Again Graham Cracker Trio Main Image

On the heels of its successful Graham Cracker Sandwiches line, Once Again Nut Butter is now bringing stand-alone Cinnamon, Honey and Chocolate Graham Crackers to retail. Not only is the wholesome lineup certified both organic and gluten-free, but the Cinnamon and Chocolate graham crackers are also vegan. The sweet, crispy treats are handcrafted in small batches from a blend of organic sorghum, oat and cassava flours, along with a dash of organic cinnamon, real clover honey or rich dark chocolate liquor (instead of cocoa powder). Hand-cut to size, the artisanal crackers contain just 1 gram of added sugar and can be eaten on their own, topped with nut butter and fruit, drizzled with honey, or used to make s’mores or a pie crust. The clean-ingredient list features no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners; no hydrogenated oils; no MSG; and no dairy or wheat; meanwhile, the product is kosher, Non-GMO Project Verified, part of the brand’s Honest in Trade sustainability program, and made at a SQF Certified industrial bakery. A 7.93-ounce box of any variety retails for a suggested $7.99.

