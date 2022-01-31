Once Again Graham Cracker Sandwiches

Once Again Nut Butter is offering its high-quality, sustainably sourced nut and seed butters in a different form with the introduction of 100% gluten-free graham cracker sandwiches. Available in peanut butter and sunflower seed butter flavors, the on-the-go single-serve snacks are the only ones of their kind on the market to be certified both organic and gluten-free, according to Once Again. The product line is also vegan, Kosher Certified, Non-GMO Project Verified and part of the brand’s Honest in Trade program. Once Again’s graham crackers are made with a wholesome blend of organic sorghum flour, organic oat flour and organic cassava flour, while the creamy filling is either dry-roasted blanched organic peanuts or dry-roasted organic sunflower seeds, with a classic cracker divider creating two sandwiches per package. Additionally, the clean-ingredient treat uses RSPO-certified palm oil to stabilize the spreads and contains sustainably sourced cane sugar. Coming to retailers nationwide starting in March 2022, a 1.59-ounce package of either graham cracker sandwich variety retails for a suggested retail price range of $1.69-$1.89 each, or $13.52-$15.12 per retail box of eight.