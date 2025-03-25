Emerging charcuterie brand Olli Salumeria is setting a higher standard in cured meats and gourmet snacking with the national rollout of first-of-their-kind preservative-free salamis. Launched after more than three years of research and development, the traditionally salt-cured product line is completely free from both artificial and natural nitrates and nitrites, reflecting consumer preference for natural products with simple ingredients. Instead, Olli uses a proprietary blend of dried fruits and spices to keep its gourmet salamis fresh. Olli’s preservative-free product line, which is rolling out nationwide this spring, features its core products: 2-ounce Snack Packs, retailing for a suggested $4.49; 4-ounce Pre-Sliced Packs, retailing for a suggested $8.99; and classic 6-ounce Chubs, retailing for a suggested $14.99.