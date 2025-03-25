If consumers want a more responsible way to snack, they can try B-SIDES, an upcycled brand that transforms surplus ingredients into protein-packed Crunch Puffs that help reduce food waste at scale without compromising on taste or nutrition. Founded by Yousuf Ahmed after a career in finance and music, B-SIDES was born out of a passion for sustainability and a frustration with the overlooked potential of food waste. Made with upcycled oats discarded during oat milk production, Crunch Puffs are plant-based and gluten-, soy- and dairy-free and come in bold Cheddar, nostalgic Ranch, and spicy, tangy Jalapeño flavors. The suggested retail price per 2-ounce bag of any flavor is $6.