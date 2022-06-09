Olli Salumeria Pepperoni Mozzarella Snack Pack

Italian-style salami maker Olli Salumeria is expanding its popular snack pack line with a new pairing that combines two of its most-requested, on-trend deli flavors for the first time: pepperoni and mozzarella. This latest offering in the brand’s line of high-protein grab-and-go mini meals combines sliced, slow-cured Olli Pepperoni and Mozzarella cheese with La Panzanella crackers, joining four other Olli Snack Pack salami/cheese pairings: Genoa/Fontina, Sopressata/Cheddar, Calabrese/Asiago and Prosciutto/Mozzarella. All are made with simple, natural ingredients that are hormone- and antibiotic-free, and slow-cured according to time-honored Italian family recipes. The packs offer a convenient snack option with 13 grams of protein per 2-ounce serving. The suggested retail price for the Pepperoni Mozzarella Snack Pack and the rest of the line is $3.99.