Olivio, a maker of creamy alternative spreads with less fat and fewer calories than butter and margarine, has now introduced a Chocolate Buttery Spread. Made with real chocolate, the item can be used on croissants, pancakes and French toast, or added to recipes for such items as crepes, cookies, cakes and marshmallow treats. Nondairy, gluten-free, zero-cholesterol Olivio Chocolate Buttery Spread has 2 grams of sugar and 6 percent of the daily recommended calcium per serving, and features no partially hydrogenated oils. Available in the dairy case, the product retails for a suggested $4.99 per 13-ounce tub.