Procter & Gamble has introduced the Old Spice Red Collection, inspired by fine fragrance trends and enhanced with superior ingredients and the brand’s innovative new “Fade-Resistant Scent Technology” to provide long-lasting scent benefits that resist fade. The collection comprises antiperspirants, deodorants, body washes, body sprays and shampoos.

Scents include Captain: The Scent of Command, a modern scent with crisp top notes of water and citrus met with subtle green notes; Ambassador: The Scent of Excellence, a classic masculine scent with warm, caring notes of creamy amber freshened by spicy, woody top notes; and Nomad: The Scent of Adventure, an aquatic fragrance that captures classic elements of fougere in an explosion of juicy citrus and crisp watery fruits. SRP is $4.99 per product.