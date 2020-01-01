Press enter to search
OhSo Strong Paper Towels 2-Pack

OhSo Strong Paper Towels 2-Pack

Huge Value. Each 2-Pack is Equal to 6 Regular Rolls. 

Today, shoppers are looking for value and something that works well for multi-surface deep cleaning. For that, you need something heavy duty. OhSo Strong Paper Towels 2-Pack includes a total of 300 2-ply paper towels, or 153.7 sq ft of serious clean-up power. Strong for the job and soft to the touch, your customers will keep coming back for this paper product. Also featuring smart-size sheets. 

Our product packaging has proven to stand out on the shelf, helping to catapult this product into the top 5 selling paper towel brands at some leading chains. 

Also available: Toilet Paper, Surface Cleaner, Disinfectant Spray, Dishwashing Soap, Scented Antibacterial Hand Soap, Sanitizing Wipes 

The OhSo Co. is a family owned and operated business located in the US. We are loaded and ready to ship. Stay stocked up with a company that’s committed to saying yes. 

NO products imported from China or Asia. 

ALL products made in North America. 

