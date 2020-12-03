Ohio Independent Grocer Takes Foodservice to the Community

Press enter to search
By Abby Kleckler - 03/12/2020
Buehler's Food Truck, Ferris, served food at Kingwood Center Gardens in 2019

Buehler's Fresh Foods has joined forces with Kingwood Center Gardens, in Mansfield, Ohio, to provide garden guests with foodservice at the Gateway Café and catering for weddings and special events. The café is located inside the new visitor center, which will open to the public July 12. 

In 2019, Buehler's served food from its food truck, Ferris, to event goers at the 47-acre Kingwood property.The food truck will continue to offer options for people visiting the gardens, in addition to the café. 

“We cannot begin to describe how excited we are to partner with Kingwood Center Gardens. With the addition of the new visitor center, they will be able to offer guests an even greater experience. The values and vision of Kingwood Center Gardens align with our company, and we believe this is going to be a great partnership as well as a first-class addition to the community,” said Mike Merritt, VP of food service at Buehler’s Fresh Foods.

Wooster, Ohio-based Buehler’s, an employee-owned company, owns and operates 13 Buehler’s Fresh Foods supermarkets in Wooster, Orrville, Wadsworth, Medina, Ashland, New Philadelphia, Dover, Jackson Township (Canton), Coshocton, Portage Lakes (Green) and Massillon, Ohio.

