Buehler’s Online Shopping Now at 6th Location

Ohio independent grocer Buehler’s Fresh Foods now offers online grocery shopping at its Dover Parkside location. Customers can order groceries online for curbside pickup the same day.

Dover Parkside is the sixth Buehler’s store to offer this service, after Wooster Milltown, Medina River Styx, Canton, Wadsworth and Ashland.

The service, powered by Freshop, an online grocery platform for independent grocers, enables customers to order groceries, create shopping lists, get coupons and access weekly ads on the store’s website. Rochester, N.Y.-based Freshop powers websites for more than 1,200 stores in 44 states and 10 countries.

”Buehler’s has always been known for top-notch customer service and the finest-quality, best-tasting foods,” noted Dan Shanahan, president and CEO of the Wooster, Ohio-based grocer, an employee-owned company that operates 13 grocery stores in the Buckeye State. “Customers appreciate the ease of having an entire virtual grocery at their fingertips, and trust our personal shoppers to hand-select their order. We are excited to bring our online shopping services to our Dover Parkside location.

Buehler’s Online Shopping allows shoppers to: