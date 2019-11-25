Buehler’s Fresh Foods Garners Retail Ops Honor

The Ohio Grocers Association (OGA) has selected state-wide grocer Buehler’s Fresh Foods as the winner of this year’s Pinnacle Award. The highest honor bestowed by the Columbus-based trade group, the annual award is given to both a small and a large operator for overall excellence in retail operations, including exceptional creativity, merchandising, innovation, human resources and community relations.

“On behalf of all our employees, we are very thankful to receive this year’s Ohio Grocers Association Pinnacle Award for Large Operators,” said Buehler’s President and CEO Dan Shanahan. “We are great admirers of [OGA President and CEO] Kristen Mullins, her team and the job they do for Ohio grocers, which makes this award even more meaningful.”

“Every year, OGA’s Pinnacle Award Selection Committee chooses two companies … to recognize as an outstanding retail organization,” noted Mullins. “Recipients are outstanding in every way – from operations to community involvement to everything in between; and no one exemplifies this more than the Buehler organization. The Ohio Grocers Association is so pleased and honored to have this organization not only as a part of Ohio’s grocery industry, but as a member of our organization, as they are an outstanding example of excellence and are so deserving of this recognition.”

The award will be officially presented to Buehler’s at OGA’s 2020 Annual Ohio Brown Bag Celebration on April 25 at the Irongate Equestrian Center, in Hartford, Ohio.

Wooster, Ohio-based Buehler’s is an employee-owned company that operates 13 supermarkets in Wooster (two), Orrville, Wadsworth, Medina (two), Ashland, New Philadelphia, Dover, Jackson Township (Canton), Coshocton, Portage Lakes (Green) and Massillon, Ohio.