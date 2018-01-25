Peter O’Donnell Joins Buehler’s as CFO

Ohio grocery store chain Buehler’s Fresh Foods has hired Peter O’Donnell as its new treasurer and CFO, among a list of new hires and promotions.

O’Donnell joins Buehler’s senior leadership team after spending 10 years as a VP in the grocery wholesale and retail industry with Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash. His responsibilities in his new role will include corporate governance, supervision and oversight of Buehler’s financial and accounting functions, information technology, compliance, lender relations, and stewardship of the grocer's assets.

As director of marketing and advertising, Jen Hudson joins the Buehler’s HQ directors’ team to provide creative leadership and subject-matter expertise in all matters related to marketing, advertising and store promotions. She and her team will continue to grow the impact of Buehler’s ads across all media and strengthen the company’s brand in each of the markets where it competes.

Yvonne Monea is the new director of human resources at Buehler’s. In her expanded role, Monea will join the HQ directors’ team and continue to provide professional leadership in all matters related to employee relations and human capital management. Monea and her team will provide tactical support to the store operations group while building on Buehler’s tradition of “Putting People First.” As a Certified Employee Benefit Specialist (CEBS), she will continue in her role as subject-matter expert for benefits administration, compliance and support while serving as Buehler’s associates’ advocate in all matters related to employment.

The newest member of the Wooster HQ managers’ team, Dave Allen, as manager of training, development and recognition, will provide creative leadership and subject-matter expertise in all matters related to training, development and employee recognition. Working on behalf of the store operations group, Allen will grow associate recognition and training programs while building Buehler’s bench, and developing and enhancing critical skills throughout the organization.

Wooster, Ohio-based Buehler’s, an employee-owned company, owns and operates 13 Buehler’s Fresh Foods supermarkets in Wooster, Orrville, Wadsworth, Medina, Ashland, New Philadelphia, Dover, Jackson Township (Canton), Coshocton, Portage Lakes (Green), and Massillon, Ohio.

