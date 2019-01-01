Ohi Superfood Peanut Butter Bars

Ohi Food Co. has launched a superfood dense peanut butter bar that is said to offer a modern take on traditional health bars without preservatives and chemical additives. Using only high-quality, health-forward ingredients such as organic cacao butter, almonds, macadamia nuts and a variety of organic seeds, the bars are a suitable source of plant protein and good fats, combined with nourishing superfoods such as organic chlorella, organic reishi mushrooms, organic spirulina, organic maca and organic mesquite. All five varieties are non-GMO project verified, predominantly Paleo, low glycemic, and free of grains, soy, refined sugars and dairy. Each offering is also certified vegan and gluten-free. The current line includes five varieties: Coconut Macadamia, Almond Crunch, Super Green, Double Chocolate and Peanut Butter.