Oddlygood™ Dairy-Free Oat Yogurt Alternatives are creamy, delicious and made in the U.S. from healthy and sustainable, gluten-free oats. They are also GMO-free, soy-free, dairy-free and suitable for vegans.

The great tasting and nutritious oat yogurt alternatives are packed with berries and fruits, enriched with vitamins (B12 and D2), minerals (calcium and iodine), protein (3g/serving) and contain live and active cultures. Available in four delicious varieties in 5.3 oz cups (Plain, Vanilla, Blueberry and Raspberry).