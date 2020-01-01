Ocean Mist Farms Season & Steam Products

Ocean Mist Farms, a fourth-generation North American grower and marketer of fresh artichokes, has added five more products to its award-winning Season & Steam convenience fresh vegetable line that allows for customizable seasoning. The latest items are Broccoli Florets, Floret Medley, Vegetable Medley (pictured), Cauliflower Florets and Cauliflower Rice. Available in an exclusive resealable and microwaveable bag, the line comes in 12-ounce packaging, except for the Cauliflower Florets, which is sold in a 10-ounce bag. The suggested retail price range for all of the items is $2.99-$3.49.