Kent, Wash.-based Oberto, maker of meat snack brands such as Pacific Gold, Cattleman’s Cut and its flagship All-Natural Jerky brand, is taking a better-for-you approach while keeping the great taste of its foods intact. Their new Oberto Snack Sticks are "a great-tasting snack you can feel good about eating," the company says, and are free of artificial ingredients, added nitrites and nitrates, preservatives, and corn syrup. SRP is $5.99 per 5-ounce bag.