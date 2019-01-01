Adding to the already successful product line, Mealtime Stories, LLC, the joint venture between Kraft Heinz and Oprah Winfrey, which already offers refrigerated soups, sides and frozen pizza, has now launched O, That’s Good! Frozen Skillet Meals. Flavorful, convenient dinner options that consumers can prepare in 10 minutes, the items offer a better-for-you “twist of veggies” in six comfort-food varieties: Chicken Alfredo with a TWIST of Cauliflower, Chicken Margherita with a TWIST of Carrots and Red Peppers, Italian Sausage & Rigatoni with a TWIST of Carrots and Red Peppers, Southwest Style Chicken & Penne with a TWIST of Cauliflower, Garlic Chicken & Potatoes with a TWIST of Cauliflower, and vegetarian-friendly Three Cheese Tortellini with a TWIST of Carrots and Red Pepper. Packaged in 21-ounce multiserve packages retailing for a suggested $6.99 each, all SKUs feature high-quality ingredients, including antibiotic-free chicken and natural sausage, and contain no artificial flavors, preservatives or dyes. Mealtime Stories is supporting O, That’s Good! Frozen Skillet Meals with a robust 360-degree marketing campaign, including a new national TV ad starring Winfrey. Along with skillets, the brand is growing its pizza line to include three additional frozen thin-crust pizza options – also retailing for a suggested $6.99 apiece – with a “twist of cauliflower” in the crust: BBQ Chicken (made with antibiotic-free chicken), Margherita and White.