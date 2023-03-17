NuZee, Wakefern Collaborate on Bowl & Basket Single-Serve Coffee Bags

Coffee co-packer NuZee, Inc. and grocery cooperative Wakefern Food Corp. have announced an agreement for NuZee to pack and ship single-serve coffee bags for ShopRite’s Bowl & Basket brand.

The Bowl & Basket single-serve coffees launched recently at approximately 250 ShopRite stores. The bags come in Breakfast Blend, French Roast and Colombian varieties, and are sold in 10-serving boxes.

"Wakefern is excited to work with NuZee to bring sustainably-packaged, quality products to its Own Brands line of Bowl & Basket single-serve coffees,” said Pam Ofri, Wakefern’s director of product development and operations for Own Brands. “We look forward to working with NuZee to expand and enhance packaging for our popular private label coffees.”

Earlier this year, NuZee VP of Sales and Marketing Marie Franklin told Store Brands that the company uses fully compostable brew bag filters along with recyclable foil wrappers and boxes. The single-use bags are an alternative to single-serve K-Cup pods.

"We are grateful to our private label customers for making our products available at a larger scale and to Wakefern for expanding single-serve coffee availability through the largest retailer-owned supermarket cooperative in America," said Travis Gorney, chief innovation officer at Richardson, Texas-based NuZee.

Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern comprises almost 50 members that independently own and operate 360-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs nearly 80,000 people. The company is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 listing of North America’s top food and consumables retailers in North America.