Nutrition Incentive Capability Document Released

The National Grocers Association Foundation (NGAF), the 501(c)3 nonprofit arm of the National Grocers Association, has concluded the POS Nutrition Incentive Workgroup, which successfully produced a core functionality document for efficient and accurate nutrition incentive point-of-sale solutions. The workgroup was formed with the Nutrition Incentive Hub and consisted of representatives from 23 nonprofits and government agencies.

For several months, the group worked to arrive at consensus on the common functionality needed in POS systems to provide nutrition incentive solutions. These incentives enable grocers to offer additional food dollars to low-income shoppers so that they can buy more fruits and vegetables.

“The workgroup was actively engaged in creating a set of requirements that will facilitate the implementation of future programs,” noted Peter Relich, chief architect of the current electronic benefits transfer system, and workgroup facilitator. “The effort and dedication of the workgroup resulted in the development of a concise and complete requirements document in a short period of time.”

“The big takeaway from all of this is that 23 people came together on behalf of the entire nutrition incentive community and worked together to create something that everyone has agreed to abide by if POS developers will build these solutions,” said Ted Mason, retail technology consultant for NGAF Technical Assistance Center, a grocer resource for nutrition incentives.

So far, several POS developers, dealers and manufacturers have backed the document, among them DUMAC/RORC, ECRS, Interstate POS, IT Retail, LOC, NRS, POS-Plus, S4 Solutions, Shift4/POSTEC and Truno Retail Technology Solutions.

The NGAF is urging all POS developers and manufacturers to use the document as a starting point for their solution to permit retailers across the United States to take advantage of these programs.

Earlier this month, the NGAF Technical Assistance Center joined forces with two northeastern grocers, Daily Table and Ahold Delhaize USA banner Stop & Shop, to create testimonial and informational videos showcasing the rising food-as-medicine movement and the Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program (GusNIP) produce prescription project.

The Nutrition Incentive Hub is a coalition of partners, created by the GusNIP National Training, Technical Assistance, Evaluation and Information Center, that supports nutrition incentive projects, including SNAP incentives, and produce prescription projects.

Washington, D.C.-based NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry.