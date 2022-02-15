Produce For Better Health Foundation Introduces Largest Have A Plant Influencer Network

The Produce for Better Health Foundation’s (PBH) Have A Plant program has unveiled its largest-ever influencer network. PBH Have A Plant Ambassadors are experts who regularly contribute content to PBH’s digital ecosystem and encompass three distinct points of influence: point of sale (retail); point of flavor (culinary and foodservice); and point of inspiration (lifestyle, nutrition and agriculture).

After a competitive selection process featuring almost 200 applicants, the 2022-23 class of Have A Plant Ambassadors was chosen based on such factors as credibility, digital and social media reach, media savvy, expert content, and, most important, passion for promoting fruits and vegetables in their professional work. This year’s group of nearly 60 Ambassadors is PBH’s largest to date, spanning retail registered dietitians, culinary and foodservice professionals, and lifestyle, nutrition and agriculture leaders. All Ambassadors serve for a two-year term and will collaborate with PBH to bring Have A Plant to life by inspiring Americans with actionable, realistic and fun ways to consume more fruits and vegetables.

“Our valuable network of all-star Ambassadors leads with experience, taste and flavor to ensure the Have A Plant Movement continues to have a powerful impact with consumers,” said Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, MS, RDN, president and CEO of PBH. “As this group of Ambassadors continues to grow, I am confident that we will be able to spread the Have A Plant love far and wide. No other organization is committed to building and nurturing a diverse community of enthusiastic experts who authentically and credibly advocate for enjoying more fruits and vegetables.”

Have A Plant Ambassadors, along with PBH’s digital and social media following, reach more than 2 million consumers daily. The retail leaders are:

Albertsons Cos.: Elaine Magee, MPH, RD

Big Y Foods: Andrea Luttrell, RDN, LDN; Carrie Taylor, RDN, LDN

Coborn’s Inc.: Emily Parent, RD, LD; Amy Petersen, MS, RD, LD

Fresh Thyme Market: Meghan Sedivy, RD, LDN

Giant Food Stores: Thu Huynh, RD, LDN; Joni Rampolla, MBA, RDN, LDN; Mary Robinson, RD, LDN; Charlotte Scheid, MED, RD, LDN; Jennifer Schmiel, RD, LDN; Shanna Schultz, RD, LDN

Hannaford Supermarket: April Byron, MS, RDN, LDN; Kara Kilmartin, RD, LD; Allison J Stowell, MS, RD

Harmons Grocery: Sarah Kiel, RD

K-VA-T Food Stores: Elizabeth Hall, PHD, RDN, LDN

Rouses Markets: April Sins, MS, RDN, LDN

Weis Markets: Emily Bumgarner, M.ED., RDN, LDN; Melissa Logan, RDN, LDN; Lyndi Wieand, MHSC, RDN, LDN

The culinary and foodservice leaders represent such companies as Compass Group, Datassential and Sodexo, while the lifestyle, nutrition and agriculture leaders include Beau Coffron (Lunchbox Dad), Elisabeth Watkins (Farm Girl Chef) and Lori Taylor (The Produce Moms).

Beyond its Have A Plant Ambassadors, PBH connects with a broad network of advocates who believe in the organization’s mission and promote fruits and vegetables in their work on a regular basis.

“We recognize hundreds of influencers want to be a part of our movement, whether promoting produce in stores, in schools, in restaurants or online via social media,” said Katie Calligaro, PBH marketing and communications director. “Expanding and evolving the Have A Plant Movement so that all plant-passionate advocates can take part means that any professional who believes in the PBH mission can collaborate with us and make a difference in the lives of millions of Americans, helping them to experience greater health and happiness by eating more fruits and vegetables.”

Brentwood, Mo.-based PBH, a nonprofit 501(c)(3), is the only national organization dedicated to helping consumers live better by eating more fruits and vegetables, including fresh, frozen, canned, dried and 100% juice, every day.

