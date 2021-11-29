Higher Prices and Fewer Deals: Low-Income Customers Face Post-Pandemic Disparities

Low-income customers paid relatively higher prices.

Fears of inflation arose as the economy started opening up amidst a national decrease in COVID-19 cases. However, even before the pandemic, low-income customers paid significantly higher prices on items they purchased compared with prices paid by high-income customers. In April 2020, when the pandemic started spreading widely in the United States, the average price per unit on products purchased was up 3.2% over May 2019 for low-income customers, but just 2.3% for high-income customers. This disproportionate price difference worsened over the next year, increasing 6.3% for low-income customers compared with only 2.7% for high-income buyers.

Low-income customers in general pay more for food for various reasons. First, stores in their neighborhoods are relatively smaller and don’t have economies of scale compared with supermarkets and other national chains. Moreover, they face relatively less competition than stores in high-income neighborhoods and, as such, have less incentive to offer lower prices. Second, low-income customers purchase items in small packages due to limited affordability and limited storage space, which implies they pay more per unit. Third, these shoppers are less likely to purchase online, given their relatively poor access to broadband. Also, although more internet retailers have started accepting SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, it is not yet widespread to reduce their continued dependence on neighborhood stores.