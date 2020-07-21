Nutrition Bars Aren't Just for Dedicated Athletes

“The majority of our target audience are on-the-go mothers who enjoy a healthy lifestyle,” notes Greer. “We continually strive to cater to them, while tapping into micro markets we see interest from, including athletes, avid gym buffs and male audiences. … The biggest marketing opportunity is to continue to expand our audience to those not only looking for a protein-filled fuel bar, but also those that love to take a moment to indulge in a delicious healthy snack or meal replacement.”

Perfect Innovation

Protein is where it’s at for San Diego-based Perfect Snacks, which makes refrigerated bars, bites and peanut butter cups with a better-for-you profile.

“Perfect Snacks products are made with whole-food protein (organic milk, eggs and rice protein), avoiding whey, soy or isolates, which some consumers avoid for digestion issues,” notes Sarah Lowrey, senior director of marketing and innovation at the Mondelez brand.

“Additionally, on the point of satiation, the protein matched with fat, carbs and sugar in Perfect Snacks make it low on the glycemic index, causing a slower rise in blood sugar and keeping you fuller, longer. For our fans eating Perfect Snacks for pre-/post-workout fuel, staying fuller/satiated longer and fueling their bodies with ingredients that provide whole-food nutrition, rather than substitutes, chemical preservatives and fillers, is something on which we place a heavy emphasis.”

However, gym rats don’t represent Perfect Snacks’ core consumers. “We, more often than not, are catering to the non-athletic yet active crowd who still enjoys working out and exercising, or are just busy and on the go, looking for snacks that fit into their lifestyles,” observes Lowrey.

At a time when consumption of its products “has shifted to in-home, with on-the-go convenience becoming less relevant, [and] some consumers ... looking to eat healthier, while others are seeking comfort foods to deal with stress,” Perfect Snacks “[sees] the opportunity to gain competitive advantage investing in all facets of the brand — especially with innovation — as consumers look for novelty in the form of products they can gain access to, over experiences/travel that is no longer taking place,” she points out.

The brand’s in-house R&D/innovation team “is working diligently to bring new concepts to the table for retailers, especially in the wake of COVID-19,” says Lowrey, adding that this month will see the limited-offer launch of two summer-specific flavors, Lemon Poppy Seed and Cherry Pie, in a 12-bar, dual-flavored box. Both new bars provide 12 grams of whole-food protein and are low-GI, gluten-free, certified organic and kosher, while the tart cherry in the Cherry Pie variety contains properties that increase strength and reduce muscle soreness.