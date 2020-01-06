FMI Names Retail Dietitian to Head Health, Well-Being Efforts

FMI-the Food Industry Association has appointed Krystal Register to lead the trade organization’s health and well-being initiatives. In her new role, Register, a retail dietitian at Rochester, N.Y.-based Wegmans Food Markets, for the past 12 years, will also serve as the issue expert on all health and well-being and nutrition policy, operations, and communication issues for FMI members.

“Krystal’s sterling reputation in the nutrition community contributes to her being a trusted authority within the nutrition and dietetics field and has demonstrated her ability to work seamlessly with her peers in retail dietetics as well as dietitians in other practice areas such as clinical, public health, community and nutrition policy, which will augment FMI’s work representing member programs,” noted Hilary Thesmar, chief food and product safety officer and SVP for food safety programs at the Arlington, Va.-based association.

Thesmar continued, “I look forward to building this role and responsibility with Krystal and supporting her as she works with FMI to enhance health and well-being programs for our member companies as they develop, implement and evaluate their programs to improve the health of their customers.”

While at Wegmans, Register created and rolled out chain-wide wellness programs, health messaging, employee training and in-store promotions. She took part in such successful community events as the annual NBC4 Health and Fitness Expo, DC Gluten-Free Education Day, and Smithsonian Food History programming; and frequently spoke with local media outlets on nutritional topics.

Family-owned Wegmans operates 101 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Massachusetts. The company is No. 36 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in the United States.