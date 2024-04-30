By The Numbers: Sprouts Farmers Market's Business Impact

According to Sprout Farmers Market's "2023 Impact Report," 21% of team members were promoted and 3,000 new jobs were created in the past year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, a specialty retailer of fresh, natural and organic food, has issued its “2023 Impact Report” detailing the company’s progress toward its goals of curating Impactful Products, ensuring a Thriving Planet, developing Purposeful People and supporting Healthy Communities.

“Our company purpose to help people live and eat better is brought to life by our 32,000 team members every day,” noted Brandon Lombardi, chief sustainability officer at Sprouts Farmers Market. “I’m honored to share some of the ways our teams across the business cared for one another, our communities and the planet in 2023.”

[RELATED: How Sprouts Farmers Market Aims to Be Leading Specialty Grocer]

Among the highlights of the report:

Impactful Products

19% of total sales from fruits and vegetables

$3.3 billion in sales of products with a social or environmental attribute

30% organic sales penetration in Sprouts brand products

$225 million in local produce sales from a network of 170 farmers

Thriving Planet

25% per-square-foot carbon emissions intensity reduction target in operations by 2033

130 million single-use bags avoided

70% landfill diversion rate

70 million pounds of food recovered through donation, animal feed and composting initiatives

Purposeful People

21% of team members promoted and 3,000 new jobs created

64% of store manager positions filled with internal candidates

$21 million in bonuses paid to field associates

17,000 leadership training hours delivered

Healthy Communities

3 million children took part in Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation nutrition education programs

37 million pounds of food donated; the equivalent to 29 million meals

5,50 0 service hours donated by Sprouts associates

$20 million given to local nonprofit partners in communities where Sprouts operates since 2015

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market employs about 32,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. The company is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.