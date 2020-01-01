Noops Oatmilk Pudding

Press enter to search
Noops, billed as the world’s first protein-rich, plant-based organic oatmilk pudding, was founded by Gregory Struck, who previously founded plant-forward food subscription service Hungryroot. Featuring real ingredients like organic oats, organic dates and organic sunflower seed protein, each 180-calorie serving of the vegan, non-GMO, OU Kosher and allergen friendly-pudding has no added sugar, 5 to 7 grams of protein, 5 to 7 grams of fiber, and about half the carbohydrates found in conventional competitors, while providing gut- and immunity-boosting prebiotics and heart-healthy whole grains. Available in Cocoa, French Toast, Sticky Bun and Mocha varieties, Noops retails for a suggested $2.99 per 4.75-ounce cup. The  company recently closed a $2 million pre-seed capital investment, which it will use to pursue more product innovation, further commercialize and expand into retail and foodservice, and invest in strategic marketing and operations.

 

