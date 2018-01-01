Press enter to search
Alter Eco Dark Chocolate Coconut Clusters

Alter Eco Dark Chocolate Coconut Clusters

Alter Eco has launched Dark Chocolate Coconut Clusters, available in three flavors: Original, Seeds + Salt and Cherry + Almond Butter. Packing all the benefits of coconut and dark chocolate with as few as 5 grams of sugar per serving, the clusters combine salty-sweet ribbons of toasted coconut and Alter Eco’s signature 70 percent Ecuadorian chocolate. The new snacks are vegan, paleo-friendly and made with premium ingredients. They come in resealable pouches with an SRP of $4.79 per 3.2-ounce pouch.

