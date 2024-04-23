Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers Variety 12-Pack

4 more varietals added to line
Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers Additional Varietals Main Image

The world’s No. 1 bourbon, Jim Beam, has added four more varietals to its ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage line, Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers. Crafted in partnership with The Boston Beer Co., the malt-based Kentucky Coolers now also include bright, citrusy Orange Crush; sweet, tangy Peach Crush; crisp, light Blueberry Lemonade; and tart, fruity; and Strawberry Lemonade, with all of the 5% ABV beverages featuring notes of the famous bourbon and containing 120 calories per serving. For maximum convenience and shareability, Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers’ four latest flavors are making their way to shelves nationwide in a variety 12-pack of 12-ounce cans retailing for a suggested $15.99. Jim Beam is a brand of Beam Suntory.

Other Popular Products

Land O’ Frost Premium Sliced Hard Salami

Land O'Frost Premium Sliced Hard Salami Teaser

Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers Variety 12-Pack

Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers Teaser

Funfetti Ice Cream Cake

Funfetti Ice Cream Cake Teaser

For More Details

$15.99

Related

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds