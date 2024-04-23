Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers Variety 12-Pack

The world’s No. 1 bourbon, Jim Beam, has added four more varietals to its ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage line, Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers. Crafted in partnership with The Boston Beer Co., the malt-based Kentucky Coolers now also include bright, citrusy Orange Crush; sweet, tangy Peach Crush; crisp, light Blueberry Lemonade; and tart, fruity; and Strawberry Lemonade, with all of the 5% ABV beverages featuring notes of the famous bourbon and containing 120 calories per serving. For maximum convenience and shareability, Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers’ four latest flavors are making their way to shelves nationwide in a variety 12-pack of 12-ounce cans retailing for a suggested $15.99. Jim Beam is a brand of Beam Suntory.