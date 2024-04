In response to customer demand, top-selling pre-sliced deli meat producer Land O’Frost Inc. has brought fan-favorite Hard Salami back to the Land O’Frost Premium product range. The brand’s updated hard salami now undergoes an improved curing process for a softer texture and better taste that can be enjoyed in sandwiches and salads, or as a standalone snack. A 9-ounce resealable package retails for a suggested price range of $6.99-$7.49.