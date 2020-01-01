Niman Ranch Sliced Deli Ham

Sustainable and humane meat producer Niman Ranch has debuted a convenient 6-ounce package of sliced deli ham, available in Black Forest, Applewood Smoked and Honey flavors, and made from pork raised with no antibiotics — ever. Set to arrive in stores this April, the deli ham will join the company’s other pre-sliced deli items, which include Corned Beef, Pastrami, Roast Beef and a charcuterie line, creating a complete suite of deli meat options. Niman Ranch teams with a network of 740 independent U.S. family farmers and ranchers who raise their animals with the utmost care and respect for the land. The deli product line will be featured throughout the year in a series of activations, starting with a “Brunch Hard” blitz and followed by other seasonal events, including bridal shower season and back to school. Depending on region, the suggested retail price range for the sliced deli ham will be $6.99-$7.99.