Niman Ranch Certified Angus Beef® Grass-Fed Ground Beef combines the trusted humane and sustainable practices of Niman Ranch and its network of independent U.S. family ranchers with the renowned quality of Certified Angus Beef®. The result is a grass-fed beef product that is well-marbled, tender, delicious and naturally raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics. Consumer demand for grass-fed, antibiotic-free and humanely raised beef has been quickly climbing, particularly among younger generations. Niman Ranch Certified Angus Beef® Grass-Fed Ground Beef stands out for meeting all these attributes, while simultaneously delivering steakhouse quality beef.

While the vast majority of grass-fed beef sold in the U.S. comes from overseas, Niman Ranch Certified Angus Beef® Grass-Fed Ground Beef is born, bred and harvested right here in the U.S.A. Thanks to the strong brand reputation of both Niman Ranch and CAB, consumers have a high level of trust in the new ground beef product resulting in high trial rates and repeat buyers.